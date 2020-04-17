Deborah Sternberg launches ‘19 Thanks’ to show support for Louisiana’s essential workers 

Former Starmount Life Insurance President Deborah Sternberg has partnered with the Louisiana Association of United Ways and Feeding Louisiana to launch an initiative that aims to encourage Louisiana residents to express their gratitude for all the state’s essential workers.

Sternberg came up with the idea for the initiative—called “19 Thanks”—when thinking about the importance of numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, such as the number of new confirmed daily cases and the number of deaths caused by the virus. However, she wanted to see if there was also a way to recognize numbers in a positive way.

“I wondered if we could turn COVID-19 on its head a bit,” says Sternberg. “What about a collective tribute to all essential workers on the 19th of every month at 1900 hours?”

Here’s how it works: Individuals, organizations and places of worship throughout the state are encouraged to ring a bell 19 times at 1900 hours (7 p.m.) on the 19th of every month to show their appreciation for essential workers, from health care workers to garbage collectors, grocery store operators and others. If they don’t have a bell handly, Sternberg suggests banging a pot or pan 19 times instead as a reminder that there are plenty of people who are hungry and rely on food banks. In a prepared statement, Korey Patty, executive director of Feeding Louisiana, says the spread of COVID-19 has pushed many Louisianans into food insecurity for the first time, while exacerbating the struggle of those facing it before the pandemic hit.

People can post notes or videos with messages of appreciation through the social media channels associated with 19thanks.org (including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), using the hashtag #19thanks. Through the website, people can donate to Feeding Louisiana to support regional food banks and to their local United Way chapter to fund community response efforts.

Already, the initiative has drawn support from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, all of whom have recorded several PSAs and messages of gratitude that will air on the website at 7 p.m. each month. For more information, visit www.19thanks.org.