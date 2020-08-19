Dairy logistics amid pandemic? Kleinpeter:‘It’s not a challenge, it’s a nightmare’

As K-12 schools have struggled with the logistics of reopening amid a pandemic, so, too, have the businesses that serve them.

Take Kleinpeter Farms Dairy, which supplies dozens of school systems, both public and Catholic, between Lafayette and Slidell with that all-important staple of school lunches—milk.

But with school systems or individual institutions changing plans on the fly, opening then closing again for a day or maybe a week, or meeting in-person for only part of the week, it has been a challenge for the dairy—which derives as much as 40% of its revenues from school lunch contracts—to plan for demand without stretching limited resources too thin.

“It’s not a challenge,” says Kleinpeter General Sales Manager Kenny Kleinpeter, who runs the family-owned business with his sister, President and CEO Sue Anne Kleinpeter Cox. “It’s a nightmare.”

The difficulty comes not just from having to pivot, often at the last minute, to accommodate schools that may need more or less milk than originally ordered, but from the fact that the dairy itself is short employees.

The Airline Highway milk processing plant has not had an outbreak of COVID-19 or any sick employees. But Kleinpeter says throughout the spring and summer, workers have had to self-quarantine because of exposure or potential exposure to someone with the virus.

As a result, there’s a chronic though not numerically consistent shortage of employees at a time of fluctuating demand.

“We’re short people in every department and it’s hard to get replacements who are qualified because some of this machinery takes months to train on,” he says. “It puts a lot of pressure on every department.”

That said, Kleinpeter considers his company one of the lucky ones. Though the school lunch business has been a challenge and restaurant sales have virtually dried up, both of which will lead to slightly lower revenues this year, the grocery store sector has been thriving. With no end to the pandemic in sight, that trend is not expected to change any time soon.

“Anybody that has the primary part of their business from grocery sales is doing well because that is where the money is right now,” he says. “Everybody is staying home and learning to cook.”