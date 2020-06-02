Virus roundup …   

• East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark today announced there have been no fatalities from COVID-19 in Baton Rouge over the past 24 hours.

• Companies are starting to roll out tests that can diagnose coronavirus infections at home, offering people who are seeking to return to work a potentially safer, more accessible option to check their health, The Wall Street Journal reports. Yet experts worry about the accuracy of the results generated by the at-home tests, costs that insurers often don’t cover and other factors that could limit use. Read the full story.

• As Louisiana prepares to enter phase two of its reopening, some parishes are still struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks. Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested positive for the virus within the past seven days, WBRZ-TV reports. With 25 new cases reported Monday, there have now been 119 new cases in Lafayette Parish over the past seven days.

• First Bank and Trust today announced plans to reopen all of its branch lobbies across Louisiana. Lobbies and customer waiting areas are being spaced according to CDC recommendations with all furniture and service lines to maintain distance between people.

