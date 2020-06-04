Unable to work here or travel home, many LSU international students in a bind

Ongoing travel restrictions and visa limitations are keeping many of LSU’s international graduate students in the U.S. through the summer. However, federal stipulations prevent them from being able to work while they’re here.

Each year, more than 2,000 students—which includes a substantial amount of students from foreign countries—are awarded graduate assistantships at LSU, for which they receive a minimum $10,800 stipend to work an on-campus job, 20 hours a week, over a 9-month period. But those contracts expired May 15, and students won’t be eligible to receive the monthly payments again until Aug. 15, shortly before classes resume.

With LSU’s campus shut down, they already can’t work the part-time, on-campus jobs they normally could’ve held. Further complicating matters is the fact that international students are restricted from working off-campus, because of visa limitations.

“The US government has provided flexibility and relief during COVID-19 for enrollment in remote classes and other matters, but not relief in the areas of summer employment at this time,” says LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

These issues have put LSU’s international student community in a “really challenging position,” says Todd Queen, dean of the LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts, which is actively helping 22 affected students.

“Many students either can’t go home, or they can’t afford it, or if they do go home, they wouldn’t be allowed back in,” Queen says. “And now, they don’t have any income coming in over the next three months.”

Queen says his students have tried getting jobs at local grocery stores, gas stations and other small businesses, but the federal optional practical training program, or OPT, prevents them from being able to accept any sort of payment outside of a narrowly defined set of jobs—much of which, for music students, included now-closed churches and schools.

To help keep its international graduate students financially afloat through the summer, CMDA has received a six-figure donation from an undisclosed donor, which Queen says has, so far, been able to help many students pay for rent, utilities and groceries.

Yet with international students not eligible for CARES Act funding, he says it’s still an uphill battle, and Queen encourages local businesses that otherwise might’ve tried hiring a student to instead donate to LSU’s Emergency Support fund, which is being directed to students with “sudden, extreme financial need” and has recently provided funding to many students impacted by COVID-19, including international students.

In spring 2020, LSU’s international student population totaled 1,533. Ballard estimates 30% of these students left campus after the spring semester converted to remote teaching, though he notes that doesn’t mean they were able to leave the U.S.

About 450 students, including international students and others, are expected to live in several on-campus housing options LSU is offering this summer.

For immigration guidance, resources and support, visit https://www.lsu.edu/intlpro/communications/is/covid-19.php.