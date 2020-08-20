CPAs advising some clients not to bother with Trump’s payroll tax deferral

Nearly two weeks after President Trump issued an executive order extending unemployment benefits and deferring payroll taxes for employees, the federal government has yet to release rules clarifying the payroll tax deferral.

As a result, CPAs both locally and nationwide say they’re getting lots of inquiries from confused clients and in many cases are telling them not to bother with the program.

“A lot of law firms and businesses I deal with aren’t doing it,” says CPA Gus Levy. “Because it’s just a deferral and if Congress doesn’t come back and waive the deferral then they’ll have to pay back everything they didn’t withhold. I’m telling my clients it’s not worth it.”

Trump signed the executive order in early August, after Congress went home from summer recess without passing a fourth relief package to help those whose pocketbooks have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But there was much initial confusion surrounding the order. While questions about the logistics of extending unemployment benefits have since been ironed out for the most part, it’s still unclear how, exactly, the payroll tax deferral will work.

What is known is that the program is designed to allow employees who make less than $100,000 a year to defer their 6.2% Social Security tax for three months, beginning Sept. 1.

But the president cannot change how much tax employees and employers actually owe. Only Congress can do that and employers are worried that if they stop withholding taxes without any guarantee that Congress will actually forgive deferred payments, they could find themselves on the hook.

“You can imagine how messed up this will be if someone changes jobs or has three part-time jobs that total less than $100,000 and withholds the taxes from all three,” Levy says. “It’s going to be a mess.”

Levy and others are hoping Treasury and the IRS issue guidance in the next few days, and expect that employees will likely be given a provision to opt in or out.

“If people don’t opt out, and continue paying, Congress can always come back and give them the deferral and pay them back later.”