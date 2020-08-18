Consumer spending drops sharply in Baton Rouge after unemployment boost ends  

While consumer spending continues to be relatively flat in Livingston and Ascension parishes, it has sharply dropped in East Baton Rouge Parish since the federal unemployment boost expired.

That’s according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has been monitoring such figures as a part of its weekly COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“As we see the economy recover in several indicators, new issues emerge,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “For instance, this week we saw 4,000 fewer unemployment claims immediately after federal claim enhancement expired, and the likely return to work for these individuals is a positive. However, 51,000 have not returned to work, and the loss of the weekly enhancement leads to decreased consumer spending.”

The $600 weekly federal supplement accounted for more than $30 million in weekly income to Capital Region residents, a benefit to both unemployed individuals and the area’s small businesses, according to a recent analysis by BRAC. Although weekly unemployment claims are trending downward, BRAC notes that claims remain about 20 times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Other key findings:

• Retail fuel sales are slightly down over the week and year, but the trendline continues to move toward numbers in line with 2019 sales.

• Total weekly unemployment claims fell 8% to their lowest number since the week of April 4.

• Hotel occupancy continues to strengthen, with its 54% rate being higher than the same week in 2019 (49%) for the first time since the pandemic began.



