Congress, White House strike deal on relief package earmarking $310B for PPP

Congress and the White House struck a deal today on a $484 billion relief package that would replenish the depleted Paycheck Protection Program and provide additional money for hospitals and coronavirus testing, the New York Times reports. The measure will go to the House on Thursday before landing on the president’s desk.

The compromise would funnel $310 billion into the PPP, which offers guarantees for forgivable loans to distressed small businesses if a majority of the money is used to retain employees, according to text released less than two hours before the Senate was set to approve it.

But the deal also includes several concessions Democrats had demanded as conditions of giving more money to the small business loan program. Among them:

• Requires the administration to prepare a national coronavirus testing strategy;

• Adds $60 billion to the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund, further allowing farms and other agriculture enterprises to be considered eligible;

• Directs $75 billion to hospitals;

• Steers $25 billion to coronavirus testing, including resources for states.

However, the agreement did not include the additional funds for state and local governments or more money for food assistance benefits that Democrats had sought.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate was on track to quickly pass the measure without a formal vote. Check out the Times’ latest COVID-19 updates.