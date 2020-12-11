Congress looks to amend PPP rules in wake of big businesses getting loans  

Ongoing revelations about how big businesses and chains were able to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program are shaping discussions in Congress about which employers should be eligible if another $300 billion is approved under another proposed stimulus package, The Washington Post reports.

National chains received tens of millions of dollars more from the emergency small business program than previously known. For example, more than 1,000 Sonic Drive-In restaurants received PPP funds, accumulating more than $100 million in all, according to a Washington Post analysis of recently released Small Business Administration data. This despite the fact that Sonic is backed by a private equity giant and performed well during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is mounting evidence that other PPP recipients have had to lay off scores of workers due to the longer-than-expected pandemic and because recipients were not allowed to receive funds more than once. Employers that received PPP cut an estimated 900,000 jobs nationwide as a result of their loans expiring, according to a new analysis of data from Gusto, a payroll and benefits company.

The diverging fortunes―of larger employers that reaped PPP money despite perhaps not needing it, and of smaller ones that ran out of it and are struggling―have put pressure on congressional leaders to rework the program’s rules should it approve another $300 billion pot of funds.

Two leading senators on small business issues, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ben Cardin, D-Md., agree that a new round of funding should permit businesses to receive a second PPP payment. Read the full story.