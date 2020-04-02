Confusion persists on unemployment benefits for gig, freelance workers 

The recently passed CARES Act provides assistance for many groups, including corporations, hospitals, households, and the unemployed. Particularly, $250 billion of the $2 trillion is set aside for bolstering unemployment benefits. Under the CARES Act, these benefits will rise by $600 a week and unemployment benefits will be extended by 13 weeks.

Importantly, the CARES Act also extends unemployment benefits to gig economy and freelance workers, Fast Company reports.

But while unemployed former workers can now register to receive the increased unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act, many gig economy workers and freelancers are still in a sort of limbo.

There’s still confusion over how exactly gig economy workers, the self-employed, and freelancers go about proving they are entitled to the unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, CNBC reports. That’s because most states’ unemployment administrations haven’t had time to set up procedures for processing unemployment claims from the self-employed. While a laid-off worker generally needs to provide past W-2s to claim unemployment benefits, freelancers and gig economy workers have no such W-2s.

Most states are still waiting for federal guidance from the U.S. Labor Department clarifying the new unemployment rules and the steps needed to claim under them, meaning many gig workers are still waiting, too. Read the full story from Fast Company.