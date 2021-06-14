Companies increasing pressure on employees to get vaccinated

Companies are increasing the pressure on employees to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, but without mandates, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Since the shots became widely available, many businesses have tried to encourage workers into receiving a vaccine by dangling cash, time off or other prizes. Top executives made personal appeals in town-hall meetings and internal memos.

Now, some of those efforts are taking a more assertive and urgent tone. While most employers haven’t actually required staff to get vaccinated, many are asking workers to report their vaccination status or are implementing policies that restrict the activities of unvaccinated workers.

Unlike the first wave of corporate efforts—which centered on getting front-line workers and essential staffers at retailers, hospitals and airlines protected from COVID-19—the latest push affects more professionals at banks, law firms and similar businesses. Some companies say they want reassurance that the majority of their workers are vaccinated before broadly reopening offices.

Protecting these firms from some of the pushback is new guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which recently said U.S. employers can require all workers entering a workplace to be vaccinated against COVID-19, though they need to provide reasonable accommodations for those who are unvaccinated because of a disability or religious belief, the EEOC said. Read the full story.