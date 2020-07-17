Coach O’s summer camps among PPP loan recipients

Coach “O” Tiger Football Camp was among the Baton Rouge-based entities to receive at least $150,000 in Payroll Protection Program funds, according to public records.

Although the camp is listed on public records as being on LSU’s campus, is advertised on the LSU football website and manned by coach Ed Orgeron and several assistant coaches, it is considered a private entity independent of LSU, according to sports information director Michael Bonnette. The business, which puts on a series of youth athletic camps in June and July, lists Edward J. Orgeron Jr. as manager, according to Secretary of State records.

The camp is known to help supplement the income of several graduate assistants and coaches in the area who assist campers. Bonnette says the PPP funds are going to those coaches and staff members, and not to Orgeron or any of LSU’s assistant coaches.

The U.S. Small Business Administration last week released the names of businesses that received a PPP loan of more than $150,000. Coach “O” Tiger Football Camps received between $150,000 and $350,000, according to those records. The SBA did not release exact loan amounts for recipients, only ranges.

Social distancing recommendations and fears of the coronavirus have shuttered many camps across the nation this summer, including those run by Orgeron, leaving thousands of seasonal workers without the supplemental income they’re used to.

Many summer camps across the nation also had trouble initially accessing PPP loans before rules were eventually changed in May to make it easier for seasonal businesses to receive government assistance. Scott Brody, of the American Camp Association, told the New Hampshire Union Leader last month that roughly 90% of camps nationwide did not receive PPP loans.