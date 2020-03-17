Check out a list of Baton Rouge restaurants now offering curbside pickup, takeout or delivery 

As of Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide order for all bars, movie theaters and casinos to close until April 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The order also limits all restaurants to delivery, takeout and drive-through options only.

Many restaurants have been quick to pivot to a delivery/takeout model, meaning you can still support local restaurants, get great food and protect your health at the same time.

225 magazine has compiled a list of restaurants that are still available for delivery or takeout in its latest 225 Dine e-newsletter. With so many restaurants in Baton Rouge, we recognize that the businesses listed represent just a slice of the city’s culinary scene. Each restaurant on the list is linked to the social media post where each restaurant explains available options.

In alphabetical order, check out all of the options here. 225 will continue updating the list as more information becomes available.

