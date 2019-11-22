Census data show growing number of EBR businesses

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week shows the number of businesses and employees in East Baton Rouge Parish increased between 2016 and 2017, but annual payrolls decreased.

The 2017 County Business Patterns data reports the number of businesses by parish, broken down by economic sector.

According to the latest reports, EBR was home to 12,337 businesses in 2017, with an average payroll of $11.981 billion for 247,884 employees.

That’s up from 12,259 businesses the year before, with an average payroll of roughly $11.983 billion spread out across 246,150 employees.

Average annual payroll declined by about $1.9 million, despite a first quarter pay growth of $152 million between Q1 in 2016 and 2017.

The 2017 report includes new data breakdowns in each sector—agriculture, mining, utilities, construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail, transportation, information, finance, real estate, professional services, management, administrative, educational services, health care, arts and entertainment, accommodation and food services, and other services—based on the size of each reporting company. Previous reports were only broken down by sector.

View the 2017 data for EBR online here.