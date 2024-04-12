Capital Region companies honored as Louisiana Growth Leaders

Louisiana Economic Development honored two Capital Region companies as Louisiana growth leaders during an event at the Hilton Capital Center on Thursday.

Core Boiler & Mechanical Services in Prairieville and Envoc of Baton Rouge were two of the 10 companies recognized statewide.

Core has been in business for five years and services boilers, furnaces, heaters, pressure vessels, and HRSG units. Paola Alvarado is the company’s president.

Core held the top spot in Louisiana for company growth according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

The company was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies nationwide, boasting a 2,188% increase from 2019 to 2022.

Envoc, founded in 1997 by Calvin Fabre, is a complex software development firm representing clients nationwide. Envoc’s LA Wallet was the first legal digital driver’s license app in the nation.

A statewide panel of economic development professionals who evaluate companies in the LED growth network on business success and community contributions chose the growth leaders.

LED’s growth network has supported over 700 companies representing over $4.2 billion in annual sales and 22,700 jobs.