See which 10 Capital Region companies are among the nation’s fastest growing

Ten companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list highlighting the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 10 representatives had a median growth of 127% and a combined revenue of $279.3 million.

The top Capital Region company on this year’s list is CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services, an industrial boiler and mechanical contractor based out of Prairieville. While seven of the area companies on this year’s list are repeat honorees, it is CORE’s first year on the list. The company, which reported 2,913% growth over the last three years, ranks No. 182 overall.

Here are the Baton Rouge-area companies that made the list:

No. 182: CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services, 2,913% growth.

No. 314: 365Labs, software, 1,816% growth.

No. 1,148: Genesis 360, construction, 517% growth.

No. 2,764: Hubley, software, 193% growth.

No. 3,386: Anytime Flooring, construction, 148% growth.

No. 4,223: MasteryPrep, education, 105% growth.

No. 4,332: Facilities Maintenance Management, construction, 100% growth.

No. 4, 346: Emergent Method, business products and services, 99% growth.

No. 4,705: Block Builders, construction, 85% growth.

No. 4,833: Parker’s Pharmacy, health services, 80% growth.

Thirty-three Louisiana companies were included, with CORE topping the list. Together, Louisiana’s businesses achieved a 148% median growth, earned $905.5 million, and added 1,069 jobs to the economy.

To compile the list, Inc. ranks the companies according to the percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Read the full list.