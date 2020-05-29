Capital Region catering companies see business start to pick up

After the novel coronavirus struck a huge blow to the catering industry earlier this spring, some Baton Rouge area caterers say business is starting to pick up.

Lisa Boudreaux-Lecoq, owner/chef of The Gilded Artichoke Catering Co. in Zachary, says her catering business has increased the past week, though it’s still “unfortunately a very slow crawl.”

“I’m accustomed to doing a 300, 400-person wedding every weekend in the spring. Our budgets are busted for 2020,” says Boudreaux-Lecoq. “We are starting to see an uptick in people booking again, which means people are ready to get back to partying.”

She’s hopeful for the future—most of her clients have rescheduled their events—but estimates nearly $200,000 worth of revenue for the business was rescheduled or canceled. At the beginning of the stay-at-home orders, she was able to shift her business model—previously 95% off-site catering—and she began offering home-delivery meals, meal plans and renovated her tasting room into a full retail space with grab-and-go options and alcohol. The changes have kept the business “afloat.”

“We all count on the spring with weddings, rehearsal dinners, recitals, graduations and crawfish boils that order nice food for those who don’t like seafood,” says Boudreaux-Lecoq, who is also the president of the Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of Louisiana Restaurant Association. “That revenue source for the spring carries us through the summer when business slows down.”

Don Bergeron, of Bergeron’s City Market Fine Foods & Catering on Jefferson Highway, has also seen the catering arm of his business get more traction lately, both in orders and in inquiries. He also has weddings within the next month on the books.

“It’s coming back slowly but we’re waiting to see about the capabilities of business,” says Bergeron, who estimates catering made up about 50% of his business pre-pandemic. “I think once the governor (announces whether the state will advance into phase two) that people will have more confidence to start booking their events again. That announcement is the key to a lot of things.”

Bergeron credits his diversified business model—catering, retail, and dining and takeout—to helping the company survive the pandemic. When his catering business dropped 50%, he saw retail with take-and-bake items increase some 200% for nearly six weeks.

“The other parts of the business took over where we lost,” Bergeron says. “If you have a way to diversify, that’s key.”

Looking ahead, Boudreaux-Lecoq believes there will be some local restaurants and catering companies that won’t survive.

“Now is the time to support and think about restaurants and catering companies who have been donating to the community for years—now’s the time to give it back,” she says. “The landscape for our market is going to be tremendously different come the fall.”