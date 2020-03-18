Businesses should brace for shrinking access to credit

The coronavirus pandemic will not only gut the profits of large and small companies in Baton Rouge and around the country, but also likely affect those companies’ ability to borrow money.

Interest rates have been so low in the past few months that even the shakiest U.S. companies have found buyers for their debt because investors were looking for higher returns, the New York Times reports. But the easy money came with a downside: the dependence on debt created an “unexploded bomb,” or a precariously balanced powder keg that could be set off by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trying to create a buffer against the oncoming dry spell, nervous companies across the U.S. have begun drawing on lines of credit from banks, the Times reports. But these companies’ intensifying demand for cash could strain the entire global financial system and also make it difficult for banks to manage their reserves.

“It becomes harder because competition for that money is out there,” concedes Rob Powell, partner at Cardinal Capital, a Baton Rouge-based commercial finance brokerage and consulting firm with operations across the Southeast. “If you’ve already leveraged money for your assets, it would be smarter to go after a refinance than leverage new loans.”

Still, for local businesses seeking capital, Powell advises consulting with a trained professional who’s an “expert at speaking the language” in order to avoid predatory payday lenders. He also points to the Small Business Administration’s move on Tuesday to allow Louisiana and other states to quickly qualify for crisis loans for small businesses facing potential financial disaster because of the outbreak, though it could take several weeks to apply for and secure a loan.

Big picture, the state of credit affects the vast majority of companies. Some big money managers like pension funds are obligated to keep risky products off their books, but many are big buyers of company bonds, typically considered safe and prudent investments. However, with the changing environment, the credit ratings on such bonds are going down.

For example, Exxon Mobil—which has significant operations in Baton Rouge—was downgraded from “AA+” to “AA” by S&P Global Ratings because of lower oil and gas prices, weak demand for chemicals and low refining margins. This kind of downgrade could make it harder for Exxon to borrow.

Yet it’s the smaller companies, which underpin the American economy and tend to lean more heavily on debt, that could be especially hurt by a run on credit.

Read the full story in the New York Times.