Business taking a hit but don’t want to take out a loan? There’s a tax credit for that

While the Paycheck Protection Program has received much of the limelight for incentivizing businesses to keep on employees during these turbulent economic times, it’s not the only program Congress rolled out last month in the CARES Act.

The Employee Retention Credit is a fully refundable tax credit for employers equal to 50% of wages and health plan expenses paid to employees. The credit applies to wages paid after March 12 through Dec. 31. There is a $5,000 credit cap for each employee paid.

Businesses that have either fully or partially suspended operations this year because of government orders related to COVID-19 or have experienced a significant decline in gross receipts during the calendar quarter being taxed are eligible.

Those who receive a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program are not eligible for this tax credit, nor are government employers and self-employed individuals.

For businesses with less than 100 employees, the credit is applicable to wages paid to all employees, regardless of whether they worked during the economic hardship. But if the business has more than 100 employees, the credit is applicable only to wages paid to workers during COVID-19 disruption.

To claim the credit, a business’s gross receipts must be less than 50% of gross receipts for the same quarter in 2019. Eligibility for the credit ends the first quarter that gross receipts are more than 80% of its gross receipts for the same quarter last year.

If planning to claim the credit, employers may pay wages of employees by accessing federal employment taxes, including those that they already withheld, set aside for deposit with the IRS. If the amount of the credit winds up more than the federal employment taxes the employer owes, the employer will get a refund.