Broome: Nonprofit, community organizations can apply for CARES Act funding 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in conjunction with Build Baton Rouge, is seeking applications from area community and nonprofit organizations for $3.2 million in federal funding provided to the city-parish through the CARES Act.

The funding is some of the first federal money available at the city-parish level and is available to organizations for programs and projects that prevent, prepare for and respond to the effects of the coronavirus.

“Congress moved quickly to obligate these funds to local governments, so we are moving expeditiously to get them into action so they can benefit our community,” says Broome in a prepared statement. “It is my intention these dollars be utilized to address the most pressing needs in our community, in a COVID-19 environment.”

The funding comprises $1,932,038 in federal community development block grants; $955,859 in emergency solutions grant money; and $370,057 for housing opportunities for persons with AIDS. Proposals from community organizations can include programs for activities such as: job loss prevention, increased health care services, rental and mortgage assistance, homelessness prevention assistance, and others.

Proposals are due Monday, May 11. See the full announcement.