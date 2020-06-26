Broome launches platform for reporting businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference this morning to discuss COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish and announced a way for residents to report businesses they see not complying with health recommendations.

Over the past week, the parish has seen 326 new cases of COVID-19, compared to the last week of May when the number of new cases was only about half, WAFB-TV reports.

“It’s very simple to just follow instructions,” Broome said. “Practice good hygiene, social distance and wear face coverings.”

If you see a business not complying with health guidelines by not providing hand sanitizer stations, practicing proper social distancing, or wearing face coverings, you can report them anonymously by calling 225-389-8875 or online at brla.gov/covidreport.

