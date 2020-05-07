BREC’s Parkside Pickup initiative gives food truck operators something to contemplate

Since BREC announced it would loosen restrictions on the operation of food trucks in its neighborhood parks through a new Parkside Pickup initiative, some local restaurants have already jumped on board, while others are interested but waiting to see what the partial reopenings of their brick-and-mortars will look like first.

BREC launched the initiative in an effort to connect local restaurants with customers during the coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated business for many in Baton Rouge. Parkside Pickup allows restaurants to offer outside dining options and delivery service in more BREC parks as long as certain social distancing mandates are followed. BREC has also reduced its monthly fee from $250 to $100 for a permit.

For some restaurants, like Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, food trucks keep furloughed employees on payroll by giving them extra shifts and supplementing their revenue streams with additional sales.

“What this has taught us is that we can utilize our food trailer more,” says Erin Amadeo, vice president of marketing at Walk-On’s, which had preemptively pulled a permit to park its food trailer at BREC’s neighborhood parks several times.

Walk-On’s has also sent its trailer to River Bend, Bocage, University Club and other subdivisions. Food trailer sales have made up 25% of overall sales for the company in the past two months, and Amadeo says Walk-On’s plans to use the food trailer more for community efforts and events while cutting down on the frequency of its neighborhood visits.

Though Curbside Burgers is not yet participating in the initiative, owner Nick Hufft says he’s interested in doing so, having sent more information about the program to his general manager last night. Hufft—who in March rolled out his food truck for the first time in four years to serve street-side—is currently serving lunches and dinners, seven days a week, to various local neighborhoods whose neighborhood associations contact Curbside.

Initially, he estimates food truck sales accounted for at least half of Curbside’s overall sales. Today, that’s closer to 30% to 40%, now that the Government Street restaurant has reopened with outdoor dining.

“Restaurants are going to have to be creative—all businesses are. What’s giving us an advantage is that we do have a mobile component,” says Hufft, who plans to reduce his food truck service to one or two days a week to fully focus on his brick-and-mortar. “If BREC parks are an option on a beautiful Saturday, that’s something we’d certainly look into.”

Restaurants and food trucks interested in participating in BREC’s Parkside Pickup initiative should contact Diane Ruggiero at druggiero@brec.org or 225-388-3007.