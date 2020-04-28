BREC to reopen golf courses, with restrictions 

Following the March 23 closures of its six golf courses, BREC today announced that staff has created a three-phase plan to safely reopen the courses while complying with the governor’s most recent stay-at-home order.

Each phase and the associated safety measures were determined by recommendations from health and government authorities on social movement and interaction, BREC says.

Phase 1 will begin Thursday, April 30, when three courses will reopen for play. The golf courses to reopen first are Santa Maria, Beaver Creek and Webb Memorial. Woody Dumas, J.S. Clark and Historic City Park will reopen Friday, May 1, allowing staff to make any necessary adjustments to the plan after observing how things go on Thursday.

Additional safety measures put in place to protect the public and BREC staff include no cash transactions, discounted rates for online payments, limited clubhouse access, longer spaces between tee times and no groups larger than 10 people. Cart rentals will be for single riders only and will be sanitized after each use.

Bunker rakes, ball cleaners and water coolers have been removed from holes, and golfers are asked not to touch the flagsticks. Employees will wear masks and gloves and will adhere to frequent disinfecting schedules. For more information, visit: brec.org/COVID19 and golf.brec.org.