BRAC releases parameters for economic restart plan

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, today released an executive summary of game plan that’s in the works for restarting the state’s economy in a responsible and safety-oriented manner.

BRAC officials say the guidelines created are meant to serve as a start to the conversation; It’s a working document to catalyze this discussion. The plan will be shared with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration with the commitment of continued collaboration and support of the Resilient Louisiana Commission as it begins its work to strengthen sectors of the economy and recommend resilient return-to-work practices.

Here are the main points of BRAC’s working document:

Step 1: Maximize employment in all current “essential” sectors:

• Full restart to the health care industry, to include restarting elective procedures, clinical visits, routine screenings, and preventive and mental health care following proper safety and social distancing protocols.

• A return to full operations for those businesses already deemed essential (if currently scaled back or limited), including all eligible small businesses, industrial construction, manufacturing, etc.

• Full restoration of state and local government services, particularly the courts, adhering to safety and social distancing guidance with remote work where possible.

• Reopening of retail stores and malls with worker screening and PPE, and limited occupancy based on a percentage of fire marshal capacity.

• Controlled access to professional offices, potentially with smaller daily staff combined with remote work to ensure social spacing.

Step 2: Expand reopened sectors

• Restoration of in-house restaurant operations and the reopening of bars with worker screening and PPE, limited occupancy based on a percentage of fire marshal capacity, spaced seating to 6-foot distances, and maximum party number standards.

• Limited access to salons and barbershops with worker screening and PPE, less frequent appointments scheduled in advance only, and customer spacing at 6 feet.

• The restricted reopening of health clubs and fitness centers with limited occupancy based on a percentage of fire marshal capacity, 6-feet spacing requirements between customers, no minors present, thorough cleaning and sanitation of all equipment between each individual use, and the one-by-one review and development of a reopening strategy for all other sectors of industry, social, and civic life that were explicitly closed.

Step 3: A new normal.

• As health benchmarks are met, operations in each industry sector should be expanded beyond the limitations and mandates outlined above.

See the full document from BRAC here.