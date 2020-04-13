BRAC publishes comprehensive small business guide to federal provisions

In an effort to assist business owners who are either seeking loans to cover payroll or trying to ensure compliance with employee leave regulations, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has published a comprehensive guide to the small business provisions of new federal legislation passed in response to COVID-19, the chamber announced today.

Among topics included in the 33-page document—all of which focus on small business recovery—are the loan programs established by the CARES Act as well as the new guidelines set forth by the Families First Act. The guide will be updated as new information becomes available.

BRAC aims to use only the most practical resources put out by Congress and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in order to direct business owners to reliable information regarding who is eligible for certain programs, what’s being offered and the specific terms and conditions.

“These complex federal loan programs are so critical to small business owners, who have a lot of questions and are working against a time clock to keep their employees and businesses operating,” says Liz Smith, BRAC senior vice president for economic competitiveness, in a prepared statement. “Our team has gathered and summarized an enormous amount of information and wanted to make it all as concise and accessible as possible.”

Also featured throughout the guide are recordings of small business webinars organized by BRAC and led by such public and business leaders as U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Bryan Greenwood, associate state director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.

To view the guide, visit brac.org/recovery, or download it here.