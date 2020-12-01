BRAC indicators show less travel, dip in fuel sales Thanksgiving week  

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its latest COVID-19 economic indicator report that examines and assesses the impact of the pandemic on the regional economy.

The rise in consumer spending at the same time that travel was decreasing reflects how COVID-19 affected holiday celebrations, said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement.

“While most residents still have the means to purchase goods to celebrate Thanksgiving, travel advisories and the understandable worry of spreading the virus to friends and family severely limited travel,” Fitzgerald says. “Should a vaccine not be widely available to at-risk populations by the end of the year, this may be a preview of how the economy looks around Christmas.”

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:

• Unemployment claims were slightly down over the week, but the Louisiana Workforce Commission continues to investigate whether the elevated claim numbers over the last two weeks are due to fraud.

• Retail fuel sales remain stable above 2019 numbers, though they also dropped over the week.

• Consumer spending remains above pre-pandemic levels in the Capital Region’s three largest parishes, as well as East Feliciana.

• Mobility for the week of Thanksgiving was down considerably compared to pre-pandemic numbers due to office closures and advisories against traveling for the holiday.

See the report here.