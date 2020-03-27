BRAC: Here’s what’s in the CARES Act for small businesses

The CARES Act has passed. The historic stimulus package includes important provisions for small businesses, including:

• Paycheck Protection Program (SBA 7(a))—Business loans up to $10M will be made directly by private, local banks and CDFIs, to enhance the speed of processing and delivery. Interest rates are capped at 4%. The loans, if used on payroll and other defined operating expenses in a defined time period, are forgivable.

• Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)—Loans made directly by the SBA of up to $2M with interest rates of 3.75%, which can be used on payroll and other defined operating expenses. These loans are not forgivable, but if the EIDL loan is related to COVID-19 and was made on or after Jan. 31, the business may apply for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan with an option to refinance that loan into a PPP loan up until June 30.

• Delay of payment of employer payroll taxes—Employers can defer their portion of Social Security taxes over the next two years. Fifty percent could be deferred through the end of 2021, and the remaining could be deferred through the end of 2022.

• Modification of net operating losses—Net operating losses arising in a tax year beginning in 2018, 2019, or 2020 can now be carried back five years, and the taxable income limitation to allow an NOL to fully offset income has been removed. Businesses can take advantage of this change to amend prior-year tax returns to get additional financial liquidity. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has more information.