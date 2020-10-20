BRAC economic indicators highlight recovery gap among wage earners 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the pandemic on the regional economy.

“The economy continues to gradually improve, although newly available data from late August highlights significant gaps in the recovery that will likely persist,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a prepared statement. “The fact that almost all jobs still lost were low wage underscores how crucial it is for the federal and state governments to be proactive in providing support for those whose jobs are gone. The ripple effect of failing to act is being felt by landlords, banks, and other creditors as savings are exhausted and rent, mortgages, and credit card payments become due.”

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:

• Combined weekly unemployment claims fell for the twelfth week in a row, and hit their lowest number since March.

• As of late August, low-wage jobs were still hit hardest by the pandemic. These jobs are largely in the leisure and hospitality sector, which is still affected by the phase three restrictions.

• Hotel occupancy is in line with the same week in 2019, although revenues are notably lower.

• In mobility data, CATS ridership is slightly up, although residents overall appear to be spending more time at home than in previous weeks.

This week’s dashboard illustrates the recovery gap between low- and high-wage earners. As of late August, low-wage jobs were still down over 20% from pre-pandemic numbers, while high-wage jobs were up 5%. See the full report here.