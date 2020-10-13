BRAC economic dashboard shows combined jobless claims continue to fall 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its COVID-19 economic indicator dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

“Although people are reentering the workforce and returning to in-person work, other indicators show a stagnation in recovery and strong evidence of more cautious behavior: fewer people going to work in-person, traveling to recreational activities, or traveling out-of-market,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC. “This behavior will cause metrics like fuel sales to remain slightly below 2019 numbers, but will likely have a positive impact long term, as it mitigates the spread of COVID.”

Key findings from this week’s dashboard include:

• Weekly combined unemployment claims fell sharply over the week, the eleventh consecutive drop. Claims were down 46% in that time frame.

• Retail fuel sales for the region were flat, just below 2019 sales for the same week.

• Hotel occupancy rates were also flat for this week over-the-year, although revenues were lower, indicating a lower price per room rented.

• Mobility data showed that travel to work was down slightly over the week, and CATS ridership continues to be less than half of what it was for the same week last year.

To download this week’s indicator dashboard directly, click here.