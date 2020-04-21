BRAC: Baton Rouge jobless claims are 100 times above normal

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard that examines and assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional economy.

The dashboard looks at a number of data points to illustrate the economy’s current state using data from a number of regional stakeholders.

“The regional economic patterns we have seen over the past month persist as the stay-at-home order continues, although there is evidence that some negative effects have plateaued,” says Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC, in a news release. “While new initial unemployment claims are down from prior weeks of the shutdown, they are still significantly higher than the normal historical week; similarly, consumer vehicle fuel sales are down over-the-year, but not as low as they were several weeks ago. However, oil futures trading at a negative price for the first time in history will have a significant impact on the state budget, and hotels—a major source of employment for the region and state—have seen revenues drop 77% last week from the year prior. As we approach some sort of reopening of the economy, we must consider all these factors in how we begin to shape a plan for recovery.”

Key takeaways from this week’s dashboard include:

• While the number of weekly new initial unemployment claims for the Capital Region is down over the week, the number is still approximately 100 times higher than the typical week.

• Although commercial/industrial vehicle fuel sales continue to be down minimally over the year, consumer vehicle fuel sales are down significantly (37%).

• Hotels continue to struggle, with revenues for the week of April 5 through 11 down 77%, and occupancy down 38% for the same timeframe.

• The number of COVID-19 cases in the Baton Rouge metro remains relatively low, but the mortality rate of nearly 6% is quite high.

• Regarding mobility, retail and recreation remain static, while workplace mobility fell from -34% to -40% over-the-week. This may be due to higher unemployment or more positions working remotely.

See the dashboard here.