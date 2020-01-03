Baton Rouge unemployment, labor force both rise 

Baton Rouge unemployment rates and the number of people in the workforce continued to rise simultaneously in October and November 2019 compared to the previous year.

The latest non-seasonally adjusted data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the local unemployment rate was 4.3% in October 2019, up slightly from 4.2% the year before. In November, unemployment grew to 4.4%, up from 3.8% in the same month in 2018 and more than a whole percentage point higher than the national rate of 3.3%.

Despite the unemployment rise, the city’s labor force also continued to grow over that two-month period, reaching more than 423,000 in November 2019. At the same time in 2018, the Baton Rouge workforce totaled just under 420,000.

Statewide, the unemployment rate reached 4.8% in November 2019, up from 4.3% the year before. Louisiana tied for the 47th/48th highest unemployment rate in the country with West Virginia. Washington, D.C. (5%), Mississippi (5.5%) and Alaska (6%) were the only states with higher unemployment in November.

Of the state’s eight metropolitan areas included in the November data, Monroe reported the highest unemployment rate at 5.6% while Lake Charles reported the lowest at 4%. The Baton Rouge area’s unemployment tied for the second-lowest with New Orleans and Metairie.

The nation’s highest metropolitan unemployment rates for November were reported in El Centro, California, and Yuma, Arizona, at 20.6% and 15.4%, respectively.

The lowest were in Logan, Utah/Idaho, and Ames, Iowa, at 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Check out the full data report here.