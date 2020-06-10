Local tourism market might not fully recover until 2023

Though the local economy appears to be bouncing back from the pandemic shutdown, it could be 2023 before activity in the market’s convention and visitors sector returns to its pre-COVID-19 levels.

In a virtual speech today to the Baton Rouge Rotary Club, Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo said his organization has rescheduled for this fall some of the events that were canceled this spring. Most, however, are not rebooking until 2021 or 2022, and, given the uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the airline industry, it will likely be three years before robust activity returns.

“Flights won’t come back for a while and that is going to hurt our opportunities,” he said.

Going into 2020, the market was expecting to have a good year, buoyed by LSU’s national football championship victory on Jan. 13, which Arrigo said promoted the Baton Rouge brand.

The growing river cruise business was also expected to increase this year.

In 2019, 98 riverboats docked in downtown Baton Rouge, bringing more than 18,000 visitors to the city. This year, those numbers were expected to increase some 50%.

Though riverboats have announced they will return later this summer, occupancy will be restricted and it’s unclear how enthusiastic travelers will be about embracing them.

To help make up for the decrease, Visit Baton Rouge, like its counterparts around the state and the country, is promoting “staycations” to regional travelers as well as locals.

Given low gasoline prices, Arrigo says anyone within a three-hour radius of Baton Rouge should be able to visit the area on a tank of gas.

“It’s time to rediscover our capital city,” he said. “We’re encouraging visitors and locals alike to rediscover us, go to local restaurants, shop at local stores.”

Based on the latest hotel occupancy figures from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, activity from regional travelers is picking up. Hotel occupancy in late May averaged nearly 43%, which is down 15% from the same period a year ago but more than twice the volume local hotels were doing at the height of the shutdown in early April.