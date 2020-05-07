Baton Rouge revenues projected to come in $23M short; no layoffs yet planned

The coronavirus crisis and economic shutdown it has caused will take an estimated $23 million toll on city-parish finances—about 7% of the general fund budget, according to preliminary data released today by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

Much of the projected shortfall will come as a result of reduced sales tax collections, which account for approximately 61% of city-parish revenues and are expected to be approximately $15 million lower for the year than was budgeted.

Revenues from gaming, a hotel occupancy tax and various court fees are also projected to be down, though a statement by Broome’s office does not say by how much.

Additionally, constitutionally mandated offices that are funded by self-generated fees are projecting steep revenue losses. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office, for instance, will be short some $1.5 million.

Baton Rouge is not alone in projecting revenue losses. State and local governments nationwide are reeling from the financial effects of the pandemic. Some are considering bankruptcy. Others have already started laying off employees.

Baton Rouge is not that bad off, at least not yet, though Broome acknowledges she may have to resort to layoffs if the budget picture worsens.

“We currently do not have any plans to lay off or furlough any of our employees,” she says in a statement. “However, we cannot ignore that the loss in revenue is an estimate and if the actual loss is greater than anticipated, further budget reductions may be required in order to obtain a balanced budget.”

Economist Jim Richardson, who reviewed the budget numbers for the administration, says Baton Rouge entered the crisis from a sounder fiscal position than many of its peers. Also helping it at the moment is its large, public sector workforce, something tourism-dependent New Orleans doesn’t have.

“Our state government workers still have paychecks coming in, for now at least,” he says. “If that changes it will impact the ability of the city-parish to run its government. But we are in good shape, relatively speaking, compared to what New Orleans and some other big cities are going through.”

Broome says the city-parish has already implemented a hiring freeze on nonessential positions to reduce expenses. It is also identifying potential revenue sources and grants to cover the cost of providing services.

Additionally, it has nearly $23 million in two rainy day funds that it can tap to help cover the additional costs of providing COVID-19 care, though it cannot deplete all those funds with the start of hurricane season just weeks away.

But the city-parish will be applying for reimbursement from the federal government, which is expected to cover some 75% of local government expenditures.

Broome, like her colleagues around the country, has also lobbied Washington for additional help.

“As I have stated time and time again, local budgets were not designed to handle the revenue loss or the costs associated with a long-term pandemic battle such as this,” she says. “While federal grant opportunities provide for reimbursement of a portion of the expenses related to the pandemic response, they do not provide financial relief for loss of revenue. I have communicated with our congressional delegation my strong support for expedited federal legislation providing revenue loss assistance.”