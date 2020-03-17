Baton Rouge mayor, business leaders, working on emergency aid plan for hospitality, restaurant workers

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome called an emergency meeting this morning with local business leaders to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis on small businesses in general and the restaurant and hospitality industries in particular, which have seen their business dry up in just the past four days.

Though no aid package or cash assistance program for laid-off wage earners has come from the meeting just yet, the mayor, through a spokesman, says an announcement could be forthcoming as soon as Wednesday.

In the meantime, business leaders who attended the meeting say the focus is on creating a fund for the tens of thousands of waiters, bartenders, musicians and other hospitality and food-service employees, who have lost their livelihoods or will soon.

“We don’t have an answer yet but there is a focused interest on the impacts on hourly workers within these industries, who are dislocated and may not have other resources,” says Baton Rouge Area Chamber President Adam Knapp, who attended the meeting. “Unemployment assistance is good, but there are hourly workers like musicians and others in our community who have no immediate access to unemployment assistant resources so we are looking to create a fund to help those who are dislocated from their current gig work.”

BRAC estimated Monday that the mandated shutdown of bars, restaurants, events of more than 50 people and restaurant dining rooms will impact some 1,600 restaurants and bars in the area employing nearly 30,000 workers, who earned more than $583 million in 2019.

Business leaders also vowed to support those local eateries that are able to provide drive-thru and takeout service through the crisis. To that end, they created a list that will be updated daily on the 225 website. (Full disclosure: Julio Melara, president of Louisiana Business Inc., was among those who attended the meeting. LBI publishes Business Report, 225 and inRegister.)

“It’s very important to get the message out that you can get takeout from all these great restaurants in Baton Rouge,” says Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves, who attended the meeting, shortly after finishing a conference call with 23 restaurant industry executives and President Donald Trump. “We’re not getting the balanced message out that while you need to practice social distancing, if it’s safe for you to go outside you can drive through or do takeout at local restaurants and that’s the best way to support them.”

Local business leaders also reiterated their commitment to promoting a gift card campaign, urging loyal restaurant patrons to support their favorite establishments by buying gift cards now that they can redeem later.

“Gift cards are a great idea,” Graves says. “I’m going to go out and buy a ton of them today. It’s also a great thing for companies to give to their employees to help them.”

