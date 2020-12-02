Baton Rouge hotels suffer through slow November with little hope for better December

While many Americans may have disregarded the advice of public health officials and traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday, the activity does not appear to have translated into an uptick in business for Baton Rouge hotels, which have been battered all year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local hotel occupancy for the first three weeks of November averaged less than 48%, compared to more than 56% during the same three-week period in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is notoriously slow for all of us, unless you have a football game, then you add COVID on top of that and it makes for a really slow period,” says Crowne Plaza General Manager Scott Michelet, who also serves as president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association. “This year was even slower than normal.”

December promises to be even bleaker. Not only does travel typically slow to a trickle, but Gov. John Bel Edwards recently moved the state back into a modified Phase 2 in an effort to slow the pandemic’s spread, resulting in the handful of events and parties that had been scheduled in local hotel ballrooms to be scaled back or cancelled.

“We’ve had some groups, some move to smaller rooms,” Michelet says. “Everyone is just a little anxious right now. Things were getting better. Now, everyone is hesitant again.”

In order to accommodate events already on the books, some local hotels are spreading day-long gatherings over two days or more in order to space out attendees and allow for social distancing.

“Hotels are getting creative,” Michelet says. “Everybody’s trying to do whatever they can to avoid hearing the C-word, cancellation.”

Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo says he’s getting worried about the short-term future. Back in the early months of the pandemic, the local visitors industry had hoped a fall football season would bring at least some crowds to the Capital Region. But, with the pandemic raging on, that hasn’t happened.

“I’m very concerned now about December,” Arrigo says. “We’ve done well in the past with shopping opportunities but it’s not looking like that is going to happen this year.”

Ironically, one bright spot for the local visitors market was the historically active hurricane season, which wreaked havoc on parts of southwest Louisiana but brought an influx of first responders and displaced storm victims to Capital Region hotels.

In October, hotel occupancy topped 66%, nearly 12% higher than 2019’s 59%.

“Hurricane business helped us a bit,” Arrigo says. “But while occupancy is up, room revenues are down because most of those rooms were tax exempt and offered at discount rates.”