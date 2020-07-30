Baton Rouge hospitals hiring to handle uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spiking in Baton Rouge, three of the city’s four largest hospitals are boosting their staffing and expediting their onboarding processes in an effort to accommodate current demand.

The hiring spree comes as East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday reached 10,345 cases according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Statewide, totals reached 112,773 cases and 1,544 COVID-positive hospitalizations.

Ochsner currently has 106 open positions at its Baton Rouge campus, some 90% which are clinical positions like nursing and nursing support, patient care technicians and patient access staff, radiologists, temperature checkers and medical assistants. Across its entire system, Ochsner has 1,500 job openings.

“There is significant competition for talented health care workers across the country and Baton Rouge is no different,” says Tracey Schiro, Ochsner’s senior vice president of risk management and chief Human Resources officer, in an email. “As challenging as this time has been, it’s also given us an opportunity to do things differently and better.”

Among positive changes she points to is a rapid-hire model that includes virtual information sessions and interviews, which has cut back the hospital’s usual hiring turnaround period by two weeks, with some employees starting within one week of being hired.

The online orientation model has also been implemented by Baton Rouge General, allowing the hospital to start new employees within one week of hire. BRG—which currently has 30 available positions across its two campuses—is also leveraging virtual career fairs, interviews and community organizations to continue to meet staffing demand.

To avoid gathering in large groups, Our Lady of the Lake has been able to host more frequent small group orientation sessions and usher in new hires more quickly, says Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Telhiard. Over the spring, the hospital also hired several new graduates from local nursing schools and began orientation from March to May rather than its typical June to August dates.

“This allowed those nurses to be onboarded sooner and complete their orientation by mid-summer, where in other years they may just be getting started,” Telhiard says, noting OLOL is seeking registered nurses with medical surgical or ICU experience to open additional surge beds due to the pandemic.

While Ochsner didn’t use agency nursing support to supplement staffing during the peak of the pandemic in March and April, it’s “getting some resources this week,” Schiro says. Since the pandemic began, the hospital has added 264 employees in Baton Rouge, most of whom come from Louisiana or nearby states. Physicians and nurses are recruited from across the country.

“We have several out-of-state travelers that have been with us since the beginning,” says Anne Segura, director of human resources for BRG, which has brought on 170 new employees since mid-March. “We are finding that the pandemic has employees wanting to live closer to family, so we’re seeing people return to the Baton Rouge area that may have lived in other areas of Louisiana or out-of-state.”

Meanwhile, Woman’s Hospital has about 100 positions open, though President and CEO Dr. Barbara Griffith says that’s standard for the hospital. While positions were added for screeners and critical care nurses, Woman’s has not had to change its hiring system.