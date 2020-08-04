Baton Rouge government avoids massive cuts for now, thanks to CARES Act, belt tightening 

As the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic deepens, city-parish government is tightening its belt, though federal relief money has so far prevented widespread layoffs or austerity measures.

The city-parish general fund will be down about $23 million this year, which amounts to 7% of the general fund budget, officials say. To date, the city-parish has been able to manage that reduction through a combination of federal CARES Act relief money and a hiring freeze.

The parish has already received some $13 million in CARES Act money—funds that must be split between the general fund and other parish entities—and another $14 million is on the way.

Those funds cannot be used to plug shortfalls caused by lower sales tax revenues.

But the federal money can be put toward the salaries of law enforcement personnel, which will help keep the general fund from becoming depleted. Taken in combination with the hiring freeze, which is keeping open an estimated 10% to 15% of vacant positions in local government, it has prevented parish finance officials from having to implement the kinds of draconian cuts some other local governments around the country are already taking.

“Without federal assistance, we would have had to drain our reserves,” which amount to roughly $23 million, says Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel. “With the help, we’ll be able to manage this year.”

Next year may well be another story, and city-parish officials say they may have to dip into their reserves to balance the 2021 budget, though it’s too soon to say.

Baton Rouge Metro Airport, which is self-supporting and does not receive general fund dollars from the parish, is also cutting back. Staff will present to the Airport Commission at its monthly meeting later today a 2021 budget that is nearly 18% smaller than this year’s.

But a separate allocation of CARES Act money that was doled out to airports helped BTR, which received $8.7 million, avoid widespread layoffs and cutbacks.

The airport’s aviation business park, which generates monthly rent from its tenants, has also held steady, even though revenues from passengers plummeted by a whopping 95% in April, 85% in May and 78% in June.

“The key for us was the CARES Act money and the fact that a significant portion of our rent is not tied directly to passenger volume,” Caldwell says.

BREC and the Baton Rouge library system are also holding their own, largely because both entities are funded by dedicated property taxes that had already been collected before the pandemic.

In the case of BREC, other ancillary revenue sources were mixed. Revenues from summer camp and tennis lessons, for instance, were down, but golf green fees and zoo attendance were up.

“We’ve seen some losses,” BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet says. “But for now, we’re just moving forward.”

But city-parish agencies are looking ahead to 2021 with trepidation, particularly as the pandemic shows no signs of letting up. Agencies that receive dedicated revenues are also concerned their fortunes could change if the tax assessor decides to lower assessments, an idea that has been floated as a possibility.

“We’re waiting to see if there is any impact on the value of certain properties in the upcoming tax year,” Library Director Spencer Watts says. “That would have an impact on our budget for 2021.”