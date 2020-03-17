Baton Rouge criminal justice system adjusts to coronavirus spread

As state and local officials deal with the reality of the novel coronavirus outbreak, law enforcement officials in East Baton Rouge Parish are making operational changes in an effort to help contain its spread.

Law enforcement officers in the parish will no longer book someone for a misdemeanor charge except for in cases of DUI or violent offenses, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced at a news conference this afternoon. Those being arrested are being screened for COVID-19 prior to being booked into jail, with those showing signs of the virus being taken to a medical facility.

Additionally, should the virus break out in the parish prison, Gautreaux says they will consider alternative housing for inmates. At the same time, all transfers in and out of the parish prison have been suspended.

Also, all commanding staff and department meetings at the sheriff’s department are being conducted through video and all training and travel plans have been canceled by the department. He also noted that vacation has been canceled for essential personnel.

“We will continue to respond to calls,” Gautreaux says, adding that he’s encouraging the public to allow police to take reports over the phone if the call is for a nonemergency situation.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says it’s up to law enforcement to enforce the restaurant dine-in ban as well as one prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people. And while Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says he’s confident the community will comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ directives, he did note local officials are mulling a parish curfew.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says his office has met with public defenders and the sheriff’s department to identify which inmates would be at greatest risk if they contracted the virus. Additionally, they’re trying to expedite the process for moving inmates through the criminal justice system. Along with seeing if there are inmates who can be released early, Moore says they are trying to get expedited trials for those who don’t bond out quickly.

“The virus has been extremely disruptive to the entire criminal justice system,” Moore says.

