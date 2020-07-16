Baton Rouge-area private schools receive millions in federal PPP funds

Amid wider questions circulating nationwide regarding who received federal funds and why, more than a dozen religiously affiliated schools in the Baton Rouge area have received millions of dollars through federally backed emergency loans.

Recipients of Payroll Protection Program loans range from exclusive all-girls school St. Joseph’s Academy in the Garden District to the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge in the southeast corner of the parish, where parents can pay upward of $18,000 per year for one high school-age student to attend. The Dunham School also obtained a loan.

All-boys school Catholic High, located in Mid City, was among the top recipients for PPP funds out of the local religious schools, receiving between $1 million and $2 million. President Gene Tullier says the funds allowed the school to retain each member of its 120-something staff after the school switched to online instruction in mid-March.

“No one was laid off, no one was furloughed, and for as many people as we could, like hourly workers, we kept them engaged and working,” Tullier says. “We wouldn’t have been able to operate without some kind of (financial) assistance given the lost income from auxiliary services, loss of donations and uncertainty about un-enrollment.”

Tuller estimates that tuition and fees—roughly $12,000 per student—cover about 78% of the school’s operation costs and that the school relies on profits generated from selling lunches to students and staff, sporting events and graduation, and summer camps to make up the difference.

The school began considering applying for a PPP loan before the legislation was signed into law, according to Tullier, who consulted with the school’s board and attorneys and was advised that Catholic High fit the description of intended recipients for the program. Tullier stresses that without the funds, the school would not have been able to keep paying its full staff. He says he doesn’t anticipate seeking additional government funding.

“We’re a private school and don’t normally receive government funding—and that’s fine, we understand that,” Tullier says. “Our parents choose private catholic education, so we’re not looking for more government assistance here. … But the effects of the coronavirus on Catholic High School have been significant as to additional costs for sanitation, additional equipment purchased to make sure the environment is safe and extra time for workers.”

Receiving between $2 million and $5 million in PPP funds, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge was loaned the most money out of the local religious schools. The school—where 89% of its annual operating budget comes from tuition and fees—anticipated a large number of families might not be able to fully fulfill tuition payments or annual fund pledge agreements, leading it to apply for the PPP to make up the difference and keep staff members employed, says Head of School Carrie Steakley. Like Catholic High, Episcopal also anticipated unexpected increases in expenses related to the coronavirus and the cancellation of its summer camps. The school also refunded several fees to students for the months of April and May.

This summer, Steakley says the school has seen a significant decrease in June and July tuition payments—a 50% decrease compared to prior years—because of the uncertainty surrounding what the return to campus will look like. This year, the school received roughly 36% less money through its annual fund donations, which covers about 4% of the school’s operating budget. She says the pandemic also impacted fundraising efforts for Episcopal’s Capital Campaign and she anticipates the school will also take a hit from lost fall sports revenues and endowment funds.

“Now more than ever, these funds have been necessary for the operations of the school to continue seamlessly,” says Steakley, adding school administration doesn’t anticipate needing additional government funding. “We have been able to maintain staffing and continue to plan for the upcoming school year. This includes making sure our students, faculty and staff have what they need to return to campus safely in August, professional development for our teachers, and refining our distance learning program.”

At least 3,500 Catholic organizations nationwide qualified for PPP loans, according to a recent report by the AP, and loans to Catholic entities were worth at least $1.4 billion and as much as $3.5 billion. The SBA did not release exact loan amounts for recipients, only ranges.

Here’s how much the schools received:

• $2 million to $5 million: Episcopal School of Baton Rouge;

• $1 million to $2 million: Catholic High, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, Parkview Baptist School, St. Joseph’s Academy;

• $ 1 and $2 million: Baton Rouge Christian Education Foundation (The Dunham School)

• $350,000 to $1 million: St. Michael the Archangel High School, St. Aloysius School, St. James Episcopal Day School of Baton Rouge, St. Thomas More School, Most Blessed Sacrament Parochial School;

• $150,000 to $350,000: Gardere Community Christian School, Redemptorist Elementary School, Sacred Heart of Jesus School, St. Jean Vianney Elementary School.

Editor’s note: This story did not include The Dunham School when it was first published, and it was later added to the story among the schools that received loans.