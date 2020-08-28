Baton Rouge area adds jobs in July, but sees steep year-over-year losses

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate totaled 9.1% in July, down from 9.6% in June but up significantly from 5.1% last year, according to recent data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Overall, the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area gained 4,500 jobs over the month but lost 26,700 jobs over the year, the LWC reports, making the MSA home to an estimated 376,700 jobs in July.

Among other key MSA findings, none of which is seasonally adjusted:

• Leisure and hospitality posted the largest year-over-year job losses (-8,900), but gained 2,200 jobs between June and July, most of which went to restaurants and bars.

• Construction showed no change over the month but lost 3,600 jobs over the year, with job losses related to construction of buildings (-800), heavy and civil engineering (-1,900) and specialty trade contracting (-900).

• Every other sector also posted year-over-year job losses, including manufacturing (-1,300), trade, transportation and utilities (-2,700), information (-1,200), professional and business services (-2,200), and education and health services (-3,200).

• Sectors that added jobs from June to July include trade, transportation and utilities (+1,000), professional and business services (+700), education and health services (+800) and other services (+200).

Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped from 10.4% in June to 9.9% in July. The number of those employed in Louisiana rose by 23,679 over the month, while the number of unemployed fell by 6,906.

Still, there were 164,890 less employed individuals in Louisiana in July 2020 compared to July 2019.

The LWC also released today weekly figures for statewide initial unemployment insurance claims, reporting 1,063 initial claims filed in East Baton Rouge Parish for the week ending Aug. 22, down from 1,255 the week before.

Throughout Louisiana, initial claims dropped to 12,529 last week from 14,365 the previous week. For comparison, 1,972 initial claims were filed during the same week in 2019.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 12,789 from the previous week’s average of 14,352.

Continued unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 22 dropped to 250,720 from 255,068 the previous week, but was far above the 16,141 claims for the week ending Aug. 24, 2019. The largest portion of unemployment claims, both initial and continued, were from hospitality and food services industry workers, according to the latest report.

Read the LWC’s announcements related to last month’s state and metro area unemployment rates and last week’s initial unemployment insurance claims.