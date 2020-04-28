Baton Rouge among 99 metros with fewer construction jobs than a year ago

Baton Rouge lost 2,000 construction jobs in the 12-month period extending through March 2020, according to an analysis released today by the Associated General Contractors of America, with total construction employment declining 4% to 52,700 jobs.

The Capital Region isn’t alone in its loss. The coronavirus pandemic prompted a sudden and severe drop in construction demand that caused unemployment to rise throughout Louisiana’s largest metro areas over the time period.

In terms of percent change in construction employment, Baton Rouge ranked 311th out of 358 metro areas in the U.S. Meanwhile, employment in Lake Charles plummeted by 4,600 jobs—an 18% decrease that gave the metro area a second-worst-in-the-country ranking of 357th.

By comparison, New Orleans ranked 349th, seeing the fifth-largest total construction job loss (-2,800) and the seventh-highest rate of job losses (-10%). Moreover, the city’s total construction employment in March (26,500) is the lowest it’s been for the month since the data first became available in 2005. Shreveport also lost 100 jobs, a 1% decline.

Louisiana’s metro areas are also among 99 nationally that lost construction jobs for the year, while employment remained stagnant in another 54 areas. Already, 68% of construction firms report they have had projects delayed or canceled over the past two months, according to a recent AGC member survey.

However, other parts of the state fared better. Houma-Thibodeaux actually saw a 4% uptick in construction jobs, while Lafayette saw a 2% increase.

In a prepared statement, AGC chief economist Ken Simonson says the figures foreshadow even larger declines in construction employment throughout Louisiana and the rest of the U.S. as the pandemic’s economic damage grows more severe. To mitigate these expected job losses, Simonson urges federal and state officials to increase their investments in infrastructure projects.

“Boosting infrastructure investments will create needed jobs and allow contractors to fix roads and other infrastructure at a time when traffic and usage are relatively light,” Simonson says.

Besides putting people back to work, new infrastructure funding would also drive demand for new buildings and other development projects, he says, while helping manufacturing and service sector firms that supply construction employers, all of which have been hard-hit by the coronavirus and the related economic shutdowns.

Simonson says the national association and its local chapter, the Louisiana AGC, are working to ensure that new infrastructure proposals are enacted in Washington, D.C., and Baton Rouge “as quickly as possible.” Check out the latest figures.