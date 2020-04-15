Banks report service problems as Americans check balances for stimulus checks

Several banks were reporting service “issues” Wednesday, as Americans checked their balances for the federal stimulus checks, The Hill reports. ]Banks across the country say their websites, applications and phone lines experienced problems under the high volume of traffic.

About 80 million Americans were scheduled to receive their coronavirus stimulus checks through direct deposit by Wednesday, prompting many to check their accounts.

Fifth Third Bank posted that its applications and phone lines were “experiencing intermittent and temporary issues.”

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for affected customers,” the bank tweeted. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The IRS announced Wednesday that it developed a web tool, called Get My Payment, to help people retrieve their stimulus checks faster by providing direct deposit information. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that 80 million Americans have already received the payments. Read the full story.