As COVID-19 cases spike, Louisiana hospitals worry about remdesivir supply

Hospital officials from across the state expressed their concerns to Gov. John Bel Edwards Wednesday morning regarding the continued access to the treatment remdesivir, which is used to help those with severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Chris Thomas, a critical care physician with Our Lady of the Lake, says at the current pace of new cases, it’s likely the drug manufacturer won’t be able to scale production quick enough to meet the demand.

Hospitals that are part of the Our Lady of the Lake system currently have enough remdesivir to treat patients in their care, Thomas says, but if people don’t continue to practice social distancing and wear masks, the numbers of patients hospitalized will overcome the amount of medicine available. The drug comes from just one source, he says.

Gilead Sciences Inc. of Foster City, California, which makes the drug, revealed new data Friday about nearly 400 patients in its late-stage clinical trial. Seventy-four percent of patients treated with remdesivir had recovered by their 14th day of hospitalization, compared to 59% of those who did not get the drug, reports USA Today.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it had made a deal with Gilead for the U.S. to receive most of the supply available for the drug through September. Hospitals purchase the drug in amounts allocated by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and state health departments. More than 500,000 treatments of the drug are expected to be produced through September.

At this point, there’s no way to accurately predict when local cases would overwhelm the supply chain, Thomas says.

“At some point, wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing became a political issue, and we’d like it to return to being a community-science issue,” he says.

Woman’s Hospital also shares the governor’s concerns that continued worsening of the coronavirus infection rate may lead to less availability of critical supplies and health care staff, says Dr. Barbara Griffith, president and CEO, but adds that those issues are currently not affecting the hospital’s ability to provide care.

“Our source for remdesivir is through a process that is specific to use for pregnant patients,” Griffith says, “and we continue to see excellent responsiveness from the manufacturer to our needs.”

Representatives from Baton Rouge General did not respond to requests for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.