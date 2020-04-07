Area banks, BRAC strongly support additional PPP funding

Area bankers and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber strongly back today’s move by the U.S. Treasury asking Congress for an additional $250 billion for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Since the Small Business Administration initiative launched on Friday, banks have seen demand surge for the PPP, created as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“With the pandemic impacting nearly every business in America, we aren’t surprised to hear that additional funding is being pursued, and think additional funding is necessary,” says Kelly Bienn, senior vice president of marketing for BRAC. “Regionally, we heard from both businesses and lenders who were concerned about the initial allocation not being enough to keep businesses afloat, and Congress has been calling for an increase since Friday.”

Jude Melville, president and chief executive officer of b1Bank, is also not surprised that additional money is being pursued, though he says he is pleasantly surprised that it’s being done proactively before the first rounds of checks go out.

“I definitely think we need it,” Melville says, adding that his bank has processed some $150 million worth of loan applications for the program.

Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo praises the Treasury’s plan.

“We think after a rocky start that it is a very good program,” D’Angelo says. “The additional funds will allow us to continue to assist businesses in need. The demand remains high and any additional funds will only help.”

Gary Littlefield, board chairman of the Louisiana Banking Association and market president of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust, was also not surprised by the news, citing conversations with Sen. John Kennedy. Whether the program will need another round of funding will depend on how quickly the country can get through the health care crisis and “turn the economy back on,” he says.

“All the banks are hopeful we can push through this next couple of weeks and provide assistance to communities,” he says.

The main thing, he says, is for people to be patient.

