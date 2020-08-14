Are schools safe to reopen now? Not in Louisiana, analysis shows

Many parents have one question on their minds right now: Can my child’s school open safely amid the pandemic? The New York Times this week compiled an analysis of school districts across the U.S., examining local infection and testing rates, which might indicate where schools are safest.

The World Health Organization proposes opening schools only if fewer than 5% of all those who are tested for the virus over a two-week period actually have it. The Harvard Global Health Institute recommends opening as long as the county or parish has fewer than 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

The analysis found that most schools across the country should remain partially or fully closed, including in almost the entire South, where cases are still surging and testing is insufficient based on HGHI standards. States in the coastal Northeast are safe to reopen with conditions, like avoiding high-risk activities, wearing masks and physical distancing.

All Louisiana schools should remain closed, based on the analysis, although many have already opened for in-person classes across the state. The Times analysis found that the counties where it was safer to open schools also had higher rates of health insurance coverage and lower prevalence of chronic diseases. See the full analysis here.