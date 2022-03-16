Another COVID surge could be on the way for US 

A surge in coronavirus infections in Western Europe has experts and health authorities on alert for another wave of the pandemic in the U.S., even as most of the country has done away with restrictions after a sharp decline in cases and Gov. John Bel Edwards has lifted Louisiana’s emergency order.

As The Washington Post reports, infectious disease experts are closely watching a subvariant of omicron, which appears to be more transmissible than the original strain and is fueling the outbreak overseas.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported just 190 new COVID-19 cases statewide today, and 11 new deaths from the virus, significantly lower than the thousands of new cases each day in January.

New virus cases are up in the U.K., The Netherlands and Germany—and over the past two years rising cases in Western Europe have signaled an upcoming surge in the U.S. Read the full story.