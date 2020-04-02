Angst, uncertainty builds between landlords, tenants

Despite the recent passage of a $2.2 trillion federal relief package designed to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus shut down, April rent checks didn’t come Wednesday for many landlords of commercial retail centers and multifamily complexes.

With the income stream cut off for thousands of local businesses and their employees, lots of tenants have simply said they can’t pay, which is putting landlords in a difficult position.

“Landlords have obligations, too,” says George Kurz, who owns several retail strip centers. “Even if the banks give us a 90-day deferral on our loans, they’re not forgiving them, they’re basically just agreeing to restructure. Plus we have our own operating expenses—insurance, utilities, contracts for pest control, elevators. None of those things are being forgiven.”

The angst on both sides has been building for several weeks, ever since stay-at-home orders forced the closure of non-essential businesses. The domino effect has rippled through the economy, raising more questions answers.

“Everybody is trying to figure out these federal packages and what it means for them,” says real estate attorney Charles Landry. “And there is still a huge amount of work with force majeure questions and whether that’s something that applies in this case.”

Landlords say they want to work with their tenants and are generally taking requests for deferrals on a case-by-case basis. What most seem unwilling to agree to is a total break.

“We are willing to work with them but we can’t give them a blanket abatement,” Dottie Tarleton of Stirling Properties says. “We have a form we’ve asked them to fill out. We’ll help them but we can’t just tell them they can have free rent for three or six months.”

Donnie Jarreau, who manages two million square feet of retail space in various strip centers, says he’s also been working with tenants but hasn’t agreed to any abatements.

“We’re doing month to month, he says. “Nobody wants to lose tenants. Landlords want to work with their tenants but nobody knows what it’s going to look like when this is all over.”

In the multifamily sector, the situation is similar. Landlords continue to hear from tenants who have been laid off and no longer have an income stream. Though a statewide order has barred property owners from evicting anyone, even a rent deferral means the payment will be due at some point in the future.

“If a tenant can show that he has been furloughed or discharged, the landlord will not forgive the rent but defer it,” says Landry, who represents several property owners. “But the landlord has to be in position to do this.”

Landry says some of his clients have complained about tenants who are still in a position to pay their monthly rent but are taking advantage of the current ban on evictions.

“Tenants are not insulated from paying rent because of the governor’s order,” he says. “The key is both landlords and tenants should engage in a conversation as opposed to the tenant just not paying rent. Whether the tenant can pay or not, it’s best to open the channels of communication.”