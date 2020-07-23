Amid COVID-19 patient crush, OLOL puts 2-week pause on nonemergency surgeries

To handle a spike of COVID-19 patients, Our Lady of the Lake is temporarily suspending some nonemergent medical procedures so it can free up bed space and staff at the hospital’s main campus, officials announced Wednesday.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, OLOL’s chief medical officer, says the hospital has “implemented a two-week pause on adding new nonemergent surgeries that require an in-patient bed at our main campus to the surgery schedule,” citing a strain on resources as the main reason for doing so.

“Urgent and emergent cases are continuing without delay. Surgeries will continue as normal at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension,” O’Neal says. “Outpatient procedures continue uninterrupted as we encourage patients to maintain those procedures and not delay care.”

While the pause isn’t a halt on all elective procedures, OLOL’s move points to the great pressure local hospitals are under as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge throughout Louisiana. As one of the state’s largest health systems, OLOL has taken on a large share of the burden.

Local hospital officials have for the past few weeks been voicing their concerns to Gov. John Bel Edwards, including their fears that the manufacturer of the drug remdesiver, which is used to treat COVID-19, wouldn’t be able to scale production quick enough to meet current demand.

In Baton Rouge, hospitalizations have increased so much that federal officials and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services placed four surge sites in the city with the goal of conducting 5,000 tests a day. It was one of only three cities chosen for the sites, with the others being in Texas and Florida; however, when not enough people were getting tested, officials pushed back the end date and expanded it to other regions.

OLOL officials will hold a COVID-19 media briefing today at 11 a.m. to discuss the move. Edwards is also holding a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s efforts to slow COVID-19’s spread, it will be his second briefing this week—he typically only holds one per week.