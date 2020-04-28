AGC: Without federal stimulus dollars, coronavirus exacerbating Louisiana’s construction lull

Louisiana construction industry officials are joining the national Associated General Contractors in calling for the fourth federal stimulus package to help fund major infrastructure projects, which they believe will help boost employment levels and business as the coronavirus pandemic further cuts demand across the state and country.

During a webinar this morning, industry leaders advocated for increased investment in infrastructure at the federal, state and local levels sooner rather than later, but believe funding would be best achieved through a provision in the next stimulus package. Webinar speakers included Ken Simonson, chief economist for the national Associated General Contractors organization; Ken Naquin, CEO of the Louisiana AGC; and Jonathan Kernion, president and CEO of Cycle Construction in Kenner.

Even before the coronavirus outbreak and oil price crash, Louisiana’s construction industry was struggling, particularly in the Baton Rouge metro area. Statewide construction employment figures released today by the AGC show Baton Rouge lost 2,000 construction jobs between March 2019 and March 2020, around the same time the state economy shut down.

“Going into the virus, we were in a suppressed market; now, I’m noticing backlogs are drying up more, and we’re not seeing plans being advertised or designed or projects coming onto the market,” Kernion said. “We often see 20 bidders on a project, and no one wants to be the lowest bidder. People are fighting for work.”

Simonson expects Louisiana to see further declines in employment unless the state secures infrastructure funding and increased support for its governments as states’ departments of transportation budgets are slashed.

“You have to have federal investment when states are being strained by drops in expenses and revenues,” Simonson said, “and Louisiana’s extremely dependent on what happens with oil and gas and processing plants.”

Though Naquin appreciated state and local governments considering construction firms “essential businesses” under the stay-at-home order, he said Louisiana AGC’s 750 member firms are currently operating at only about 40% capacity. In Baton Rouge, he said firms could make some headway on the I-10 widening project, Mississippi River bridge, revitalization of the Airline Highway corridor and multiple drainage projects.

“The new normal is that some of these projects will be on the chopping block because cities and states will have to cut their budgets and provide [their residents with] more services,” Naquin said. “A dollar per gallon of gas at the pump is not good for Louisiana, or for anybody.”

Naquin said Louisiana’s lull is rooted largely in the fact that the state is the only Southern state in the past five years to not increase its infrastructure spending; moreover, in the South, Louisiana invests the least amount of money annually in infrastructure, allocating some $600 million to $650 million compared to Texas’ $12 billion, for example. Because of this, he said, many private companies have moved their major projects to Texas.

“We continue as a state to not address our long-term infrastructure spending,” Naquin said. “If things were slow before, they could be even slower—getting projects inspected, getting your permits, just longer wait periods.”