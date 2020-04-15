Additional PPP guidance creates more confusion for partnerships, sole proprietorships

A new set of guidelines released Tuesday by the federal government was intended to clarify what partnerships and sole proprietors need to do to qualify for the popular Payroll Protection Program.

But like so many aspects of the $350 billion program, which was created in late March to help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis, the 19-page document containing the “guidance” is causing more confusion than clarity at a time when the PPP is running out of money.

“It’s definitely causing some problems,” says CPA Gus Levy, who has been helping clients navigate the application process. “This program has been real tricky.”

The initial PPP guidelines released in late March didn’t spell out specifically how partnerships and sole proprietorships like small law firms or dental practices, for example, should apply. In fact, the program was not even open to them until April 10, while other types of businesses could begin applying April 3.

But many lending institutions encouraged their clients to get in line and apply anyway, advising them to file one application for their firm and any employees it has on payroll early, then to plan on filing separate applications after April 10 for each general partner in the entity.

“That was the way the rules were being interpreted for the first couple of weeks and that’s the way the banks were telling people to do it,” Levy says.

Earlier this week, however, the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration issued detailed rules, essentially contradicting that earlier advice. The new rules state, “If you are a partner in a partnership you may not submit a separate PPP loan application for yourself as a self-employed individual. Instead, the self-employment income of general active partners may be reported as a payroll cost.”

Firms and partnerships that already submitted loan applications without including the income of the general partners have been told they can submit new applications but—here’s the kicker—they’ll have to go to the back of the line and risk not getting anything from a program that is already oversubscribed and could run out of funding as soon as tonight.

Baton Rouge Area Chamber Executive Vice President Liz Smith says she hasn’t been as swamped with calls over the issue as has Levy, though she concedes “there continues to be a tremendous amount of confusion around the PPP.”

Consultant Christel Slaughter’s firm SSA Consultants is among those that have been confused by the conflicting information and says it has been a nightmare to navigate.

“I think the PPP is a wonderful employment and job retention tool,” she says. “But it is unfortunate the guidelines keep getting adjusted.”