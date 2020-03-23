2019 brought a record for CEO pay, but 2020 could force a recalibration

Chief executives of large U.S. companies rode a more than decadelong bull market to a string of record paydays.

Now, the stock market’s coronavirus-fueled swoon could wipe out hundreds of millions of dollars from executive pay packages and prompt a recalibration of how CEO compensation is set, The Wall treet Journal reports.

The potential losses highlight the flip side of stock-based compensation, experts say. The rout, which has destroyed trillions of dollars in market value for millions of retirees and investors, also is taking a chunk out of the equity awards that lifted many CEOs’ pay to all-time highs in recent years.

For 143 CEOs of S&P 500 companies, the median compensation in 2019 was $13 million, up from $11.2 million for the same group in 2018 and on pace to set a record if the pattern holds for the 2019 data, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

The CEOs in the Journal analysis received a median raise of 11.1% in 2019, up from a 6.6% bump for the same group in 2018. The median raise for S&P 500 companies in 2018 was 6.1%, when companies finished out the year posting sluggish shareholder returns.

Following the recent market sell-off and the expected slowdown in business, companies now are grappling with how and whether to reset financial targets and other goals that determine executive pay, says Seymour Burchman, an executive compensation pay consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group. “They’re going to rely a lot more on discretion at year-end to see how well the company did given the circumstances,” Burchman says.

Equity awards, which include the biggest chunk of compensation, could now be split in half or quarters and spread out over time, compensation experts say. Companies could delay the grants, or use averages of stock prices for different periods when paying them out. In coming weeks, compensation committees will have to figure out how much discretion they can use to structure pay. Read the full story.